Putin denies Russia will provide satellites to Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied reports that Russia will provide Iran with an advanced satellite system.

According to the initial report by The Washington Post, Russia is preparing to supply Iran with an advanced satellite system that will give Tehran an unprecedented ability to track potential military targets across the Middle East, including military bases in Israel.

These satellites would include a Russian-made Kanopus-V satellite equipped with a high-resolution camera that would greatly enhance Iran’s spying capabilities.

In an interview with NBC News, Putin dismissed The Washington Post's claims, and said the report was "nonsense."

"It’s just fake news," he emphasized to NBC. "At the very least, I don’t know anything about this kind of thing. Those who are speaking about it probably will maybe know more about it. It’s just nonsense, garbage."

On Friday, Kan 11 News reported that the reports had Israeli security sources concerned that the move would improve Iranian capabilities and provide the rogue power with an unprecedented ability to track Israeli bases, strategic targets and other targets in the Middle East.