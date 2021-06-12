UAE elected to UN Security Council

The United Arab Emirates was elected on Friday to serve on the UN Security Council for a two-year term beginning next year, The National reported.

Albania, Brazil, Ghana and Gabon were also elected to the body in a vote in which all candidates ran unopposed.

Each candidate needed two-thirds of the votes in the 193-nation UN General Assembly’s secret ballot. The UAE received 179 votes. Albania got 175 votes, compared to 181 for Brazil, 185 for Ghana and 183 for Gabon.

The UAE, Albania and Brazil were the only candidates from their respective regions. Ghana and Gabon won the two seats allocated to Africa after the Democratic Republic of the Congo withdrew from the race.

The 2022-2023 term will be the UAE’s second stint on the council after serving from 1986-1987.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said on Twitter the country's diplomats would "pursue the same spirit of global engagement and collaboration that has guided the UAE since its founding."

The 15-nation Security Council has 10 seats for temporary members but is dominated by its five permanent members – Russia, China, the US, Britain and France – which hold a veto power.

The UAE announced its candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council this past September.

The UAE's role on the global diplomatic stage has been heightened in recent months with its announcement that it will normalize relations with Israel, a major policy shift that was also adopted by neighboring Bahrain.

Israel sought a seat on the Security Council in 2018 but withdrew from the race against Germany and Belgium.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)