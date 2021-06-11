Two dead in accident near Jerusalem

A 60-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were killed on Friday evening in a collision between two private vehicles on Route 443 near the Givat Ze'ev junction.

The woman was trapped inside one of the vehicles and was pronounced dead after being pulled from the vehicle.

Three other people were injured in the accident, including a 76-year-old woman in serious condition, a 13-year-old boy who was moderately to seriously injured, and a 78-year-old man with moderate injuries.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided the injured with medical treatment and evacuated them to Shaare Zedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals in Jerusalem.

Police are investigating the accident.

