Amazon to open data centers in Israel

Amazon Web Services will be opening several data centers in Israel, reported Reuters.

The announcement came only weeks after Israel signed a $1 billion deal with Amazon Web Services and Google to host cloud servers for the public sector and military.

Amazon Web Services will open the “infrastructure region” in Israel in 2023, the company said on Friday.

In April, Amazon Web Services announced a partnership with Hebrew University to launch a joint quantum computing initiative.

The Amazon Web Services Center for Quantum Computing collaboration with Hebrew University will fund a research team at the university’s Quantum Information Science Center and Racah Institute of Physics which will study quantum gates, the fundamental building blocks of quantum computing.

The process is being coordinated by Yissum, the company that works to commercialize new technology developed at Hebrew University.

The collaboration is the first of its kind between Amazon Web Services and an Israeli university working in quantum computing.

The collaboration comes three years after Amazon expanded its commercial reach in Israel, opening up Amazon marketplace to Israeli sellers.

Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)