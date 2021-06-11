Gantz: Thank you Netanyahu, we'll take it from here

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Friday wrote a lengthy Facebook post ahead of the inauguration of the new government this coming Sunday.

“The significant and long journey we began in 2018 to replace Netanyahu's regime will end this coming Sunday.”

“Two and a half years ago, I established the Israel Resilience party and in the face of an election campaign that was defined as ‘finished’, we united with Yesh Atid and Telem and established Blue and White, which prevented Netanyahu from forming a government and planted the seeds for replacing the government.”

“After ruling here alone for a decade, after no political actor succeeded, we stopped Netanyahu together with my friends in Blue and White. When he was at his peak, with 40 seats in the polls and an iron-clad immunity bloc, we took half his government and did not allow him to advance the April plot to crush democracy in Israel.”

“We saved the country.”

“In the last election I won your trust. Nearly 300,000 Israelis voted for Israel first and foremost. They saw well and understood well how much Israel needs a statesmanlike and unifying factor like Blue and White in the Knesset of Israel, and how much the move we made at the height of the coronavirus crisis – protected the country from any attempt to harm its democratic character.”

“As you know, I received proposals from at least 3 parties to serve as Prime Minister. I could have entered Balfour a month ago and sat in the study and secured my place in the historical chain of Prime Ministers in Israel.”

“But no, I did not agree. By no means did I agree.”

“Israel today needs change and a new path, a path that will not include Netanyahu, who has done much for the State of Israel but in recent years enslaved the country for his personal needs.”

“Many need to take stock of what has been done in recent years, including Netanyahu. I've already said that – we’ll thank him for the good things he did, but we are moving on from here.”

“I was privileged to serve the country as a soldier and officer for 38 years, and today I am privileged to serve as Minister of Defense and to lead the IDF and the defense establishment. The long military experience, and the excellent ties I have made with the senior officials in the Biden administration, will help the new government overcome many challenges that lie ahead of us just around the corner.”

“I promise you that I will do everything I can to make the government stable, long-lasting, and bring about reconciliation and unity in Israeli society.”

“Shabbat Shalom to all of you and best of luck to the State of Israel.”

