VP Harris snaps at reporter asking her about visiting the border

US Vice President Kamala Harris had another tense exchange with a reporter asking her about when she plans on visiting the southern border as the situation there shows no signs of improving in the near future.

As the ongoing surge of border crossers attempting to illegally enter the country continues, Harris in a Thursday interview with a Univision reporter, was pressed to explain the White House’s lack of response.

“I’ve said I’m going to the border,” the vice president said to Univision anchor Ilia Calderon.

She was then cut off after saying, “And I –“

“When are you going to the border, Vice President?” Calderon asked, interrupting Harris.

“I”m not finished,” Harris said, who then laughed awkwardly, and raised her finger at Calderon.

“I’ve said I’m going to the border. And also if we are going to deal with the problems at the border, we have to deal with the problems that cause people to go to the border, to flee to the border,” Harris said.

She added, “So my first trip as vice president of the United States was to go — in terms of a foreign trip — to Guatemala, to be on the ground there to address and to be informed of the root causes why are the people of Guatemala leaving.”

Calderon next asked Harris, “Do you have a date for your trip to the border?”

The Vice President replied, “I will keep you posted.”

Harris has been charged by President Joe Biden to be the border car. However, she has yet to visit the southern border, a topic recently brought up in an NBC interview that has been widely panned for her deflection on the the topic.

Harris's recent trip to Guatemala was reportedly not well received.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)