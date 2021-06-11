US Tech and biz leaders sign letter condemning anti-Semitism

American leaders from the technology, business and other sectors have signed on to an open letter condemning anti-Semitism.

Those signing the letter titled "Tech leaders against anti-Semitism" include Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, Googles executives, ViacomCBS chair Shari Redstone, Huffington Post co-founder Arianna Huffington and the CEOs of various Silicon Valley tech firms.

Approximately 200 people have signed the letter so far.

The open letter was circulated among tech leaders, reported Jewish Insider.

The letter states, “If we’re going to stand against hate in all its forms, we need to stand against anti-Semitism. Too few Americans acknowledge that anti-Semitism — prejudice against Jewish people — exists. It is an insidious and long-standing hatred.”

The letter mentions the recent surge in anti-Semitic assaults of Jews in American cities, and notes how the incidents bring to mind the horrors and trauma of the Holocaust.

“As business leaders, we have a collective responsibility to stand up for the society we want,” it says. “Today, we stand against anti-Semitism and violence against Jews. This is true regardless of your views on Israel; this is about protecting people from the injustice of anti-Semitism and hatred.”

The letter concludes, “We echo the voices of our government, who have also stood up against anti-Semitism. President Biden’s pledge against anti-Semitism, White House Director of Domestic Policy Susan Rice’s condemnation of anti-Semitic attacks, and senators introducing an anti-Semitic hate crime act. Still, government action alone is insufficient…We ask you to join us in standing against anti-Semitism, and in creating a more tolerant and just society for everyone.”

The letter’s author is Jordana Stein, the CEO of Enrich, a peer learning company based in San Francisco, reported Jewish Insider.

“The point here is to make a statement and to show that these flares of violence and attacks don’t go unnoticed,” Stein told the Insider. “That there’s a meaningful majority that cares about this issue.”