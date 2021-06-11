Formation of new government completed

The Yamina and Yesh Atid parties have on Friday signed a coalition agreement ahead of the formation of a unity government for the State of Israel. The agreement concludes the work of assembling the new government, which is set to be sworn in this coming Sunday.



All coalition agreements were submitted to the Knesset Secretariat. The agreements, along with the new government's core principles, are open to the public and can be reviewed.



Prime Minister-designate, Naftali Bennett (Yamina) commented, "The signing of these agreements brings to an end two-and-a-half years of political crisis. We are faced with great challenges, and all the citizens of Israel are looking to us with hope."

"The government will work for the *entire* Israeli public - religious, secular, haredi, Arab – without exception, as one. We will work together, out of partnership and national responsibility, and I believe we will succeed."



Chairman of Yesh Atid, MK Yair Lapid, who will be Alternate Prime Minister, said, "The Israeli public deserves a functioning and responsible government which places the good of the country at the top of its agenda. That's what this unity government has been formed to do. All the partners in this government are committed, first and foremost, to the people of Israel."