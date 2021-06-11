Budget for Judea and Samaria infrastructure won't be touched

Hours before the final signing of a coalition agreement, Yamina MKs Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked reached an agreement with the other coalition partners that the budget for infrastructure and public transportation in Judea and Samaria will not be reduced.

Under the agreement, incoming Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli (Labor) will transfer the required budgets for the continued development of transportation and the roads in Judea and Samaria in the same fashion as they have been transferred in the past several years.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Michaeli said she was only willing to budget approximately one billion shekels for the purpose.

However, Bennett and Shaked, together with New Hope's leaders, reached agreements with the leaders of the other parties to leave the budget as it currently is.

The unity government is expected to be sworn in on Sunday, after it secured a majority earlier this week.