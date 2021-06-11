They fired towards the Gaza border - and were removed from IDF

During the recent Operation Guardian of the Walls, a tank fired in order to distance three Gazans uninvolved in the fighting from the area near the border fence.

As a result, one of the Gazans was injured.

The tank fired in contradiction to guidelines and professional instructions. Following the results of an investigation, Southern Command Commander Major-General Eliezer Toledano, together with Northern Command Commander Major-General Amir Baram, decided to take command measures.

The platoon commander, who ordered the firing, will be removed from his position and from his IDF service, and a process to remove the gunner who fired will begin as well. There will also be a disciplinary process against the company commander who oversaw the area.

At the same time, the military police have opened an investigation, the findings of which will be sent to the military prosecutor.

On Thursday evening, the findings of the investigation were presented to IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, who responded to it harshly and approved the recommendations. Kochavi also said that the incident is very serious and does not align with the IDF's value system.