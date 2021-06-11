

Watch: 'Hallel' prayers held in town of Evyatar Thousands of men and women arrive in Samaria town of Evyatar for singing, prayers, and words of inspiration. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Self Praying in the town of Evyatar in Samaria Thousands of men and women arrived in the Samaria town of Evyatar on Friday morning for singing, prayers, and words of inspiration honoring the beginning of the Jewish month of Tamuz.



Loading....







top