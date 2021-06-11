Thousands of men and women arrived in the Samaria town of Evyatar on Friday morning for singing, prayers, and words of inspiration honoring the beginning of the Jewish month of Tamuz.
Watch: 'Hallel' prayers held in town of Evyatar
Thousands of men and women arrive in Samaria town of Evyatar for singing, prayers, and words of inspiration.
Tags: Judea And Samaria
Praying in the town of Evyatar in Samaria
