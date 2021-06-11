Hungry for the power: An ego-driven world view

The man Korach, for whom this week’s Torah portion is named, led a rebellion against the authority of Moses and Aaron, as camouflage for his true intent, nothing less than a mutiny against G-d Himself a denial of His existence.

His power-hungry, ego-driven rebellion couldn’t conceal his real motivation, though…and ultimately, the earth concealed him, as he and his cohorts were swallowed up by "the mouth of the earth."

What does this really mean, and how are we to understand this elusive account and the many fascinating, enigmatic traditions and teachings about Korach and his end?

This week’s episode of the Jerusalem Lights Podcast features Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman exploring the amazing account of Korach and its implications, for Jew and Gentile alike, for our modern world.