Haredi MK blasts Lapid-Bennett government

Deputy Minister Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) on Thursday attacked the members of the Naftali Bennett-Yair Lapid government.

Speaking at a conference in Kibbutz Hafetz Haim in central Israel, Porush charged, "They want to see us small, hungry, abandoned, helpless." He then named the eight parties which are members of the new government.

"This is our mission," Porush added. "We will fight these eight parties, denounce them in public, give them no foothold. Their political lives will become hell, we will not bow our heads and never surrender to them. We will defeat this evil and cruel axis, and they will disappear from the political map here in Israel."

The conference in which Porush was speaking was attended by hundreds of representatives of Hasidic communities, representatives of the various city councils, mayors, deputy mayors, rabbis and public figures.