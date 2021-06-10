Eitan Biran, cable car disaster orphan, released from hospital

Five-year-old Eitan Biran, the sole survivor of the cable car crash in Italy earlier this month, was released form the hospital on Thursday.

Biran had been hospitalized for 19 days at the Regina Margherita Children's Hospital in Turin, Italy. He has now returned to his Pavia, Italy, home, accompanied by his aunt Aya.

He was recently informed of his family's deaths.

Eitan's aunt, paternal grandmother, and maternal grandfather, have been at his side, as has a psychologist who is working closely with the family.

According to a hospital spokesperson, Eitan suffered multiple broken bones, was saved when his father, who realized they were falling, pulled him into a tight embrace.

Eitan's parents, Amit Biran, 30, and Tal Peleg-Biran, 27, were killed in the crash, as was his two-year-old brother Tom. His mother's grandparents, Barbara and Yitzhak Cohen, who had arrived from Israel to visit the family, were also killed.

Amit had been studying medicine in Pavia at the time of his death. He also worked as a security guard for the Jewish community in Milano.