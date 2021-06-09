Liberman plans to end unemployment payments for under-45s

Finance Minister-designate Avigdor Liberman plans to end unemployment payments to people aged 45 and under, Channel 12 News reported.

Sources in the Ministry of Finance revealed that in their meetings with Liberman, he told them that there are 130,000 vacancies and therefore citizens should be encouraged to go to work.

Liberman also plans to pass a biennial budget by the end of 2022. In addition, it seems that no significant tax increases or cuts are planned. Tens of billions of shekels will be invested in infrastructure projects and a multi-year defense system will be developed.

This is a change from the previous model promoted by outgoing Finance Minister Israel Katz and presented about three weeks ago, in which it was agreed that those who receive unemployment payments will continue to receive unemployment benefits even after July 1, depending on their age and marital status.

For example, 25-year-olds without children will be entitled to another 25 days of unemployment payments, 30-year-olds with one child will be entitled to an additional 50 days, 37-year-olds with three children for another 88 days and 45-year-olds will be eligible for an additional 88 days of unemployment.