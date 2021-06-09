Hagit Moshe debating whether to serve as minister

The chairman of the Jewish Home party, Hagit Moshe, this morning is holding a meeting with the heads of the party's branches in preparation for the possibility of serving as a minister in the Bennett government.

Moshe has not yet decided whether to accept the position or remain as deputy mayor of Jerusalem. In recent days, the name of Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan has emerged as someone who may take up the position of representative of the Jewish Home party.

On Tuesday, Moshe and Bennett met to discuss the Yamina chairman's promise to appoint a minister from the Jewish Home party in accordance with the agreement between the parties.

But Moshe is leaning toward staying at the Jerusalem municipality as a member of the city council and wants another religious Zionist representative to hold the portfolio in the next government.