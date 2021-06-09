Cincinnati Jewish community to hold solidarity rally on Sunday

In order to show solidarity and raise awareness of rising incidents of anti-Semitic hate in Cincinnati, Ohio and worldwide, the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati and related groups are gathering together on Sunday for “Under the Tent: Standing Together Against Antisemitism.”

Jackie Congedo, director of the Cincinnati Federation’s Jewish Community Relations Council, told WVXU that the event was organized so that the community could "really be together as a Jewish community, to show solidarity with one another... and also to stand with allies and friends in the civic and broader community to speak with one voice that anti-Semitism is unacceptable."

Congedo noted that there have been local anti-Semitic incidents recently in Cincinnati, including graffiti and Jews being targeted for outward displays of their faith.

The “Under the Tent” rally will take place Sunday at 2:30 at the Mayerson JCC. It will also be live streamed on Zoom.

Congedo added that criticizing government policy or politicians is very different from the hate and violent attacks Jewish communities have been experiencing.

“Defaming and demonizing the Jewish state writ large, and certainly Jews, that is blatant anti-Semitism and we need to be very clear in speaking up against that. It's dangerous."