"Massive amount" of anti-Semitic graffiti found at Colorado climbing area

A popular climbing area near Durango, Colorado was recently defaced with anti-Semitic and racist graffiti and vulgar drawings.

The X-rock, located on the west side of US Highway 550, is a popular rock face using for several types of climbing.

Graffiti was discovered last week in the lower parking lot, the trail and on climbing areas underneath the X-rock by local climber Ryan Willard.

The graffiti included swastikas, racial slurs and explicit drawings of body parts.

“I did not go looking. I’m sure there’s more to be found than what I saw. I was pretty disgusted,” Willard said in an interview with the Durango Herald.

Willard described a “massive amount” of graffiti spray painted in the X-rock area.

He also discovered graffiti on anchors at the top of one of the climbing trails and at the base of another. Anchors are used by climbers to secure ropes during a climb.

Willard said that he did not notice the graffiti during a previous visit to the area in late May.

“This one hits pretty close to home to me because I have a lot of Jewish family,” Willard said. “There was pretty nasty anti-Semitic, racist, and some pretty nasty vulgar stuff.”

Willard posted photos of the vandalism to Facebook and asked the Durango climbing community for help in cleaning up the mess. He received more than 100 comments from climbers offering help.

“I’ve been really astounded by the energy and motivation that the local community, even outside of the climbing community, has put toward this,” he said.

The county is current working with the Durango Climbers Coalition to remove the graffiti, the Herald reported.