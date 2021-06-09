Rivlin lays wreath at Holocaust memorial to Romanian Jews

President Reuven Rivlin today, Wednesday, laid a wreath at the Holocaust memorial to Romanian Jews. Head of the Elie Wiesel National Institute for Studying the Holocaust in Romania Alexandru Florian also laid a wreath.

The monument, designed by Peter Jacobi was inaugurated in 2009 on October 9, Romania’s national Holocaust remembrance day, marking the beginning of deportations of Jews to Transnistria in 1941.

In 2005 the Romanian authorities undertook to build a monument at the recommendation of the International Commission on the Holocaust in Romania headed by the late Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel, who was born in Romania and survived Auschwitz. The Wiesel Commission recommended that Romania should acknowledge responsibility for the murder of hundreds of thousands of Jews, Roma and Sinti on its territory during the Second World War.

Later, the president laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Bucharest.