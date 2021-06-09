Baruch Marzel and Benzi Gopstein questioned under caution

Right-wing activist Baruch Marzel and Lehavah chairman Benzi Gopstein were questioned by police this morning, Wednesday, on suspicion of inciting racism on social media.

At the end of the investigation, the two were released under restrictive conditions.

Police said that "as part of Israel police's fight against incitement to racism carried out on the Internet and in accordance with the approval of the State Attorney's Office, two suspects, against whom there were complaints pertaining to the publication of content and various statements on social media appearing to call for racism on various dates, were questioned under caution today in the national cyber unit in Lahav 433."