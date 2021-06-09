Rightist MKs up in arms as Knesset paves way for unity government vote

The Knesset approved Wednesday plans to deliberate next week on the new national unity government, drawing a fiery response from right-wing lawmakers headed to the Opposition.

The Knesset’s Arrangements Committee, headed by MK Karine Elharrar (Yesh Atid) voted to approve the date for deliberations and voting on the new government, set to take place at 4:00 p.m. this coming Sunday.

Following the committee’s deliberations Wednesday morning, MKs from the Likud, Shas, and Religious Zionist Party expressed outrage at Prime Minister-designate Naftali Bennett, and slammed plans for him to speak with no time limit at Sunday’s session. Outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yair Lapid will be given 15 minutes each to speak.

MK Galit Distel Atbaryan (Likud) excoriated the incoming government, along with the media over its treatment of Prime Minister Netanyahu.

“A government of shameless people, enabled by the media which for the last 12 years always made sure to make the government look bad and hide the good that the Netanyahu government did.”

“We in the Likud are playing along on the field, you have the media on your side, as well as prosecutors, and the duo of Gideon Sa’ar and Naftali Bennett, who are like parasites on an organism who betrayed the public’s trust and took votes from the Right to the Left.”