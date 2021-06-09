Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi: 'Gaza terror groups suffered a very harsh blow'

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi on Wednesday morning emphasized the wide gap between Israel's achievements in Operation Guardian of the Walls and those of Hamas.

Speaking at the annual memorial ceremony for former IDF Chief of Staff Amnon Lipkin-Shahak, Kochavi said: "In the test of removing abilities from the terror organizations, Hamas and Islamic Jihad suffered a critical blow."

"In Hamas' test of hits, they succeeded much less than planned, and the gap in achievements is enormous. What was will no longer be - and we mean that.

"In Operation Guardian of the Walls, we hit three times more targets each day than we did in the previous operations. Our message is that there is no such thing as impossible, regardless of budget and efficacy, with our ten fingers we will do the impossible."'

Also on Wednesday, the Knesset's Finance Committee approved a plan to provide compensation for indirect damage caused during Guardian of the Walls.