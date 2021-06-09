Video: RT
Watch: 1st drone refill of fighter jet filmed live
Boeing announced the first-ever drone transfer of fuel to the US Navy 'Stingray' fighter.
Tags: Drone Aicraft
Getting in place for the refueling
Yissachar Ruas
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaWatch: 1st drone refill of fighter jet filmed live
Watch: 1st drone refill of fighter jet filmed live
Boeing announced the first-ever drone transfer of fuel to the US Navy 'Stingray' fighter.
Tags: Drone Aicraft
Getting in place for the refueling
Yissachar Ruas
Video: RT
top