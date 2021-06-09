Temperatures to rise, then drop on Friday

The hot weather will continue throughout the week, breaking slightly on Friday.

Wednesday will be clear, and temperatures will rise, with warmer weather than usual inland and in the mountains. The weather will be hot and dry, but along the coast it will be humid.

Thursday will see a rise in temperatures, which will be higher than usual, especially inland and in the mountains. The skies will be clear and the weather dry, but along the coast it will be humid.

Friday will see a slight drop in temperatures, and the heat will become less oppressive.

On Saturday, the skies will be partly cloudy or clear, and temperatures will rise, with the heat becoming oppressive.