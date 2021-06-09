Pressure on New Hope: 'Civil Administration can't stop Arab takeover of Area C'

Israeli nationalist organizations and local leaders on Wednesday morning sent an urgent letter to New Hope's Chairman MK Gideon Sa'ar, as well as its MK Ze'ev Elkin, calling on them not to compromise on management of illegal Arab expansion in Area C.

Signatories to the letter include the Shiloh Forum, Regavim, My Israel, the Young Settlements Forum, and the leaders of local authorities in Judea and Samaria.

In their letter, they urged the New Hope MKs not to allow the formation of a new administration for Judea and Samaria to be subject to the Defense Minister Benny Gantz's (Blue and White) authority, to avoid it "being buried" in the Defense Ministry.

"In the past decade, an organized battle, well-funded by international bodies, has been waged in Area C, for the purpose of a Palestinian takeover of Area C, in complete contradiction to the Oslo Accords, and setting the borders of a de facto Palestinian state, by creating facts on the ground," the letter read.

"Due to the State of Israel's complete failure to act on the issue and a lack of understanding of the event, we have reached a situation today in which the Palestinians are already in control of a quarter of Area C, and with every day that passes, we lose many more areas.

"In order to efficiently manage the battle being waged against us, we need to create a dedicated administration for the issue, which will organize the necessary actions for the battle: Gathering intelligence, enforcement, managing the legal battle, and drying up the Palestinians' sources of funding.

"The Civil Administration does not have the authority, does not have the resources, and does not have the ability to do this."

The letter added that allowing Gantz to control the administration "renders completely extraneous your impressive achievement in forming this administration. The practical significance of this is an Israeli decision to give up on Area C and choke the Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria."

"In order for the administration to succeed in fulfilling its purpose and put a halt to the Palestinian occupation of Area C, it must be in your hands," it concluded.