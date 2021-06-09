The Likud's final offer to Ayelet Shaked

With the Knesset slated to vote on the new national unity government this coming Sunday, the Likud has continued its efforts to prevent the government from being established, including a last-ditch effort to convince Yamina’s Ayelet Shaked to join the Likud.

On Tuesday, the Likud voted in favor of a proposal which would allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to recruit up to three people from outside of the party and grant them slots on the Likud’s Knesset slate. The move is part of a larger effort by the party to try to recruit Opposition lawmakers and foil efforts to form an alternative government.

A recent offer by the Likud to Shaked included a promise to include her on the Likud’s next Knesset slate, guaranteeing her the second spot on the list, just after Netanyahu, Kan reported Wednesday morning.

In addition, the Likud would, under this arrangement, include a separate faction within its Knesset list to be led by Shaked which would include four seats.

Furthermore, Shaked was also offered the Foreign Ministry portfolio.

Shaked declined the offer, however, declaring that she would not leave Yamina or the new government.