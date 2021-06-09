Video: MEMRI
Watch: Jordanian MP brandishes sword, calls King a 'Pig'
Jordanian MP Osama Al-Ajarmeh brandished a sword and threatens to put a 'bullet in between the eyes of King Abdullah'.
Tags: King Abdullah II Jordan
King Abdullah II
Reuters
