Hamas official: Qatari money to be transferred by next week

"The Egyptian brokers confirmed to us that Israel will allow the transfer of the monetary grant from Qatar to Gaza by the end of the week, or at the latest, at the beginning of the next week," a senior Hamas official in Gaza told Israel Hayom.

Meanwhile, sources told Al Quds newspaper that the wife of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Cairo accompanied by her family, for the purpose of meeting her husband. Haniyeh had traveled to Egypt in order to lead the Hamas delegation for intra-Palestinian dialogue, which will be held on Saturday.

Since Haniyeh left Gaza in 2019, his wife has tried to join him several times, but Egypt prevented her from entering the country via the Rafah Crossing.

According to another report by Al Quds, the Arab delegations began landing in Cairo in order to attend joint meetings, with the dialogue expected to focus on a number of relevant issues, including the Palestinian Authority (PA) elections, which were postponed by PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, reconstruction in Gaza, and a long-term ceasefire with Israel.

It was also reported that a delegation from Fatah, Abbas' faction, is expected to arrive in Cairo during the afternoon. In addition, senior Hamas officials will meet with senior Egyptian intelligence officials to discuss holding prisoner swaps with Israel, reconstruction in Gaza, and a long-term ceasefire.