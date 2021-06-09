Elkin to coordinate between government and Knesset

In a meeting held on Tuesday evening at the home of Gideon Sa'ar with Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, the designated Minister of Housing, Ze'ev Elkin, agreed to a request to also serve as the minister coordinating between the government and the Knesset, according to a joint statement from the Yamina, Yesh Atid and New Hope parties.

Bennett and Lapid said, "This is a young government and we need Elkin's vast experience and wisdom in order to deal with the great challenges we face and first and foremost the approval of the budget."

"The various spins that have been published in the last few hours in the media are mostly ridiculous," the two added, alluding to a report that Elkin is having difficulty signing the coalition agreements.

Earlier on Tuesday, Channel 12 News reported that MK Idit Silman will be appointed as chair of the coalition, and will become the first woman to serve in that position.

It was also reported that Elkin will be appointed as the liaison minister between the government and the Knesset in order to make up for Silman's lack of political experience.

Elkin served as coalition chairman from 2009-2013 and later in 2014-2015, and is considered one of the strongest coalition chairmen to have served in the Knesset in recent decades.