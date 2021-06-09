Yamina MK met last week with UTJ chairman

In a last-ditch attempt to convince the haredi factions to join the government, MK Abir Kara from Yamina met last Thursday with the chairman of United Torah Judaism, MK Moshe Gafni, in Bnei Brak.

According to a report on Kan 11 News, Kara offered Gafni to join the government and promised that he would take care of Avigdor Liberman's veto on the haredi factions joining. The attempt failed and Gafni told Kara that he remained loyal to the haredi public and to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The report also stated that sources in the haredi parties said on Tuesday that the sharp attack on the Prime Minister designate Naftali Bennett by the heads of the haredi factions, Aryeh Deri, Gafni and Yaakov Litzman, came at the request of Netanyahu.

A source in UTJ criticized the move and said, “This was a mistake. The attack was early and strengthened Bennett in religious Zionism.”