Gideon Sa'ar to also receive increased security

The Knesset sergeant-at-arms will provide security to New Hope chairman MK Gideon Sa'ar starting tomorrow, Channel 12 News reported.

On Tuesday, it was reported that personal security was attached to MKs Nir Orbach and Idit Silman from the Yamina party, under the direction of Knesset sergeant-at-arms Yosef Griff.

The sergeant-at-arms made the decision following the escalation of threats against the two, in light of the expected establishment of the Bennett-Lapid government on Sunday.

Silman had personally asked the sergeant-at-arms for security after receiving death threats,

The security guards attached to Silman even located a vehicle that was following her over the weekend in a manner which distressed her and photographed those sitting in it.