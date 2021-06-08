Dirshu founder speaks to US House members about rising anti-Semitism

Members of the US House of Representatives seeking to better understand the cause of increasing anti-Semitism and hate crimes against Jews in the United States and around the world recently met with rabbi David Hofstedter, the founder of Dirshu, the largest Torah organization in the world.

The key takeaway from the meeting was that Members of Congress were asked "to be more clear and forceful in their condemnation of anti-Semitic acts especially in light of the continued uptick in hate crimes against Jews.”

States represented at the meeting included Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Virginia.

"We have always been able to rely on the support of the United States and the benevolence of its government to protect Jewish people when we have been the subject of persecution and under attack,” said Hofstedter in his address.

"As Members of Congress, your attendance and participation at this briefing demonstrates your own personal commitment to supporting Jewish values and to promoting unity,” he continued. “I feel a deep sense of encouragement about what lies ahead in the future and I intend on conveying your messages of encouragement to all members of our organization in your respective districts back home.”

He added, “We at Dirshu look forward to working together in the months and years to come, to ensure that freedom of religion is never abridged; and that never again in fact remains just that - Never Again.”

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee echoes Hofstedter’s comments. "We need to stand in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters now more than ever. Thank you Rabbi Hofstedter and Dirshu for taking your mission to Washington."

Jeff Van Drew, New Jersey 2nd District Congressman, added, "We salute Dirshu's leadership as they continue to fight the darkness and moral confusion emanating in the world, with light. The spike in hate crimes against Jewish people across America and the globe is an issue that must be expeditiously dealt with. We in the United States Congress will continue to stand up for the Jewish people and the State of Israel.”

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, whose District 11 includes large Jewish communities in Staten Island and Brooklyn, talked about her experience engaging in dialogue with Hofstedter.

"Rabbi Hofstedter and I have engaged in a thorough dialogue about the importance of preserving freedom of religion,” she said. “I commend him for the work he has done to restore Jewish scholarship levels with Dirshu and will continue to advocate for individuals' sacred right to freely exercise their faith without fear of persecution."