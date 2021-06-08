Jewish owned San Fran cafe defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti

A popular Jewish owned San Francisco cafe in the city's Mission District was defaced on the weekend with hate graffiti that said “Racist pigz” and “Zionist pigz.”

Manny’s, which has operated as a cafe, political bookstore and community pace since it opened its doors in 2018, is owned by Manny Yekutiel. Since it opened, Yekutiel has been the target of anti-Semitism, with protestors marching with a bullhorn outside once a week and chanting slogans such as “Manny is a Zionist and a gentrifier” and “Free, free Palestine,” reported The Jewish News of Northern California.

A photo of the graffiti was posted on June 6 to Twitter by software engineer Steve Buss. He tweeted, “These attacks on Jewish owned small businesses have to stop. Last night @welcometomannys was covered in ten-foot high hate. The far left in this town is out of control. San Francisco must stop tolerating this hate speech!”

Manny is frequently used for talks by well known progressive politicians and activists.

The protests outside the cafe became more frequent after Yekutiel wrote a January 2019 op-ed in the San Francisco Chronicle. In the piece, he wrote about his ties to Israel where his father found a safe haven after fleeing Afghanistan.

“As a liberal American Jew, I have complicated feelings about Israel,” he wrote. “I do not support everything that its government does (nor everything our American government does). Israel and the United States have provided my family with safety when other countries haven’t, but that doesn’t mean I support the ending of innocent life.”

He also wrote, “This complex issue is a perfect example of the need for high-quality discourse.”