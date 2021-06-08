MK Shlomo Karhi: The biggest election theft we have seen here

MK Dr. Shlomo Karhi (Likud) on Monday criticized the new government led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, expressed anger about the partnership with Mansour Abbas and said he is not impressed by the Shin Bet chief's warning that some people may interpret certain statements as a call to physical violence.

"The head of the Shin Bet only now remembers that there is incitement and conducts himself as a political actor in order to be part in shutting the mouths of the right. Where were the Shin Bet and the police during the riots of Israeli Arabs against Jews? Where has the Shin Bet chief been in recent years [with the incitement] towards the Prime Minister and his family? We have not heard a peep from him," Karhi told Arutz Sheva.

"Now all of a sudden, when a rabbi said that everything should be done [to stop the formation of the new government] and when it is clear to everyone that he means a legitimate protest, the Shin Bet chief is turning it into a terrible danger? He is participating in the narrative of the media and the left in order to shut up the right when it responds to the biggest election theft we have seen here."

Karhi was asked about the calls that have been heard outside the homes of members of the Yamina faction and the calls against their spouses and whether those did not cross any boundaries. He replied, "A demonstration is legitimate. What is illegitimate is the theft of votes that were stolen by members of Yamina, who promised a right-wing government and swore not to do what they are doing now. Of course, derogatory words are wrong. We are not in favor of any incitement. But the cry needs to be heard. We will not be silenced."

Asked why the is Likud attacking the alliance with Mansour Abbas when the Likud's proposal for the formation of a government was based on relying on Ra'am, Karhi replied, "Absolutely not. This is a lie, from the beginning I stood up and said no way. I was sitting with the Prime Minister at the time and we never intended to lean on a party that does not recognize our right to exist here and whose members encourage terrorism in the country. There was an attempt to go with them on the process of direct election [for Prime Minister]."

Asked how long the Likud would try to thwart the government, he said, "As long as we think there is a chance that any of the 12 members of Yamina and New Hope will take back the theft of the votes they are trying to make. If that does not happen, we will go to the opposition with our heads held high."