MK Ofir Sofer: We will not enter the government, you can stop this joke

MK Ofir Sofer of the Religious Zionist party spoke to Arutz Sheva on Monday and wondered why the chief of the Shin Bet is only now remembering to warn against incitement, explained his party’s opposition to being in a coalition with Mansour Abbas and attacked the new government headed by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.

"I am having difficulties with the statement of the Shin Bet chief that was made at a certain time. It has significance regardless. To whom was this warning directed? I asked to participate in the subcommittee discussion to understand if there is any real data online that indicates extremism. I think the public must receive answers on this matter," he said.

You see what is being done to MK Idit Silman and Matan Kahana, is that not incitement?

"I turned to the head of the Shin Bet last night in order to find out what led him to issue the warning. The agreement was that if I was not satisfied [with the response], we would continue to stay in touch and that is what I intend to do, we should all beware of incitement God forbid. At the same time, we need to remember that there are voices that need to be expressed."

Will you join the Bennett-Lapid government in order to influence it from within?

"You can stop with this joke. Bennett knowingly went to a left-wing government from day one. We have nothing to look for in this government. It is allowed to be in opposition, sometimes it is even more effective."