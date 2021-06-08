Yamina MK: I'm afraid that my children will be harmed

MK Idit Silman from the Yamina party has been receiving threats on her life and the lives of her family since the coalition agreement was signed between Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett, the head of her party.

So far she has chosen to remain silent, but on Monday she broke her silence in an interview with Channel 13 News.

"I'm afraid it will eventually reach my family, my children. I really feel I have to take care of myself at this time. Leaving my house in the evening and heading towards Jerusalem and knowing that there are vehicles running after me - it's not a pleasant feeling. You cannot drop children off like that in the morning. I do not feel secure," Silman explained.

"There are demonstrations against me that are funded and run by an outsider. Budgets are needed in order to bring food and drinks to people who demonstrate all day on Shabbat. They came on buses and need to sleep somewhere. I do not know who organized all this and cannot point an accusing finger but the directions are clear to me," said Silman, who recalled one incident that made her realize that the line between demonstration and threats has been crossed.

"A person approached me and said, 'I really feel pain with what you're going through, with what your kids are going through, it's just awful. But don' t worry, at the first opportunity we have - we'll slaughter you.'"