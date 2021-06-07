New scholarly version of Mein Kampf released in France

A newly published translation of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf was released in France on Wednesday, with “abominably badly written” text reflecting the original version, reported Deutsche Welle.

The edition is only the second time that the book has been published in French. The first French edition was published in 1934 and was full of difficult to read language.

Mein Kampf was written by Hitler while he was in jail from 1923 to 1924. The book details his plans for world domination and exterminating the Jews.

The new version’s translator Olivier Mannoni spent more than five years translating the two-volume book. He worked with a team of historians who are experts on the Nazi leader and his regime.

"I have the impression that I have touched radioactive uranium," Mannon said in an interview with RTL referring to the infamous anti-Semitic tome. "I wanted to respect the indecipherable text of Mein Kampf."

The team of historians added critical notes that debunk Hitler’s points of view throughout the book, while also placing information in historical context.

"No Hitler fanatic is going to buy a publication like this, with every bit of text framed by 40 notes that contradict what is stated," Manoni said.

Only 10,000 copies of the book will be printed. It will sell for $122. The high price is on purpose to limit its sales.

Profits from the book will be donated to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation.

France’s Chief Rabbi Haim Korsia on Wednesday told Le Point that he was cautiously giving the publication his approval, hoping the book would be used as a warning.

“It is a tragedy that the world failed to read Mein Kampf. For Hitler put into place what he wrote in that text,” he said.