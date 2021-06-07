Rock near University of Michigan defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti

A rock near the University of Michigan was defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti on Saturday morning, police said.

Ann Arbor Police confirmed to Michigan Live that anti-Semitic messages were spray painted on the rock.

Statements included “**** Israel” and “Boycott Israel.”

University of Michigan Board of Regents Vice Chair Jordan Acker tweeted, “I’m disgusted by the hateful and antisemitic graffiti found on the Rock @umich this morning.”

He added, “U-M denounces all vulgar and hateful messages, both on or near campus, such as ‘the rock’ along Washtenaw Avenue. We offer our thanks to those members of the community who stepped up today to add more speech by repainting the rock.”

University of Michigan spokesperson Rick FItzgerald told Michigan Live that the rock had been repainted by Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation staff and students from the university.

“UM denounces all vulgar and hateful messages, both on or near campus. We offer our thanks to those members of the community who stepped up to add more speech by repainting the rock,” he said.