Rabbi Haim Korsia, Chief Rabbi of France, wins second term

France's Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Haim Korsia, was re-elected for another seven-year term after receiving nearly 75% of the vote.

The new term is Rabbi Korsia's second, and he was chosen by 189 of the 300 voters, who include French rabbis, presidents, leaders, and representatives of French communities, and other members of the Central Israelite Consistory.

Two other rabbis ran against him, garnering 30 and 34 votes each.

Responding to the re-election, Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER), said: "On behalf of the CER, I offer the warmest congratulations to our First Vice-President, Grand Rabbin Haim Korsia, on his re-election as chief rabbi of France."

"France is home to Europe’s largest Jewish community, and Rabbi Korsia’s leadership during these past seven years has navigated his community through a worrying rise of Jew-hatred, crises of terrorism, and the COVID pandemic.

"It has been a huge privilege to work closely with Rabbi Korsia on pan-European issues at the CER and we look forward to his continued participation."