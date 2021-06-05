State Department shuns the term 'Abraham Accords'

The Biden State Department discourages employees from referring to the peace agreements signed by Israel and its Arab neighbors by its official name, the Abraham Accords, the Washington Free Beacon reported on Friday.

According to the report, the name has also been erased from a wide array of official State Department communications as the new administration presses officials to refer to the Trump-era deals as "normalization agreements."

The Abraham Accords were brokered last year by the Trump administration and paved the way for Israel to sign normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and, later, Sudan and Morocco.

The Free Beacon reviewed two internal State Department emails detailing to employees that the agreements will no longer be referred to as the Abraham Accords but only as "normalization agreements."

No reason was given for the policy, a source told the website. The department also purged the term "Abraham Accords" from its talking points, documents, statements, and official communications, the source said, adding that senior department officials have been very "cagey" about explaining the policy decision and have sought to keep it quiet.

Following inquiries to the State Department about the emails and the source’s information, a spokesman told the Free Beacon, “The Department would refer to the Abraham Accords as such."

The department declined to comment on the emails in question or make clear whether its statement represents another shift in policy. A State Department official, speaking only on background, said, "This administration is not focused on what these agreements are called but what they mean."

President Joe Biden last month spoke by phone with United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and stressed the strategic importance of the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said shortly after he took office that the Biden administration supports the Abraham Accords.

“We think that Israel normalizing relations with its neighbors and other countries in the region is a very positive development, and so we applauded them. We hope that there may be an opportunity to build on them in the coming months and years ahead,” he said at the time.

The Free Beacon noted that it is unclear what impact the Biden administration believes the change will have. The State Department declined to explain its position.

