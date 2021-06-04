The oldest hate: Anti-Semitism is back in style

The longest hatred: Anti-Semitic acts have multiplied in western countries.

Tags: Radio The Israeli Perspective The Israeli Prespective
Jay Shapiro ,

Free Palestine anti-Israel graffiti
Free Palestine anti-Israel graffiti
iStock

The latest Israel-Palestinian war has brought the antisemites out into the open after years of hiding.

Anti-Semitism became unfashionable for decades, he argues, but it is now back all over the world and is as strong as ever.



top