Swiss government adopts IHRA definition of anti-Semitism

The Swiss government has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism.

At a June 4 meeting, Switzerland’s Federal Council, the seven-member executive council that constitutes the country’s federal government, adopted a report that detailed the areas where the IHRA definition could be implemented, including identifying anti-Semitic incidents.

“The Federal Council firmly and unequivocally opposes any form of anti-Semitism,” they stated.

The Federal Council “recognizes the value and practical relevance of the IHRA’s working definition of anti-Semitism, which can provide further guidance in identifying antisemitic incidents while also serving as a basis for more specific definitions aimed at particular areas or purposes.”

In the report, the Federal Council noted Switzerland’s longstanding commitment at the national and international level to fight anti-Semitism.

The report includes a list of actions that the Service for Combating Racism and the Federal Commission against Racism can take as part of their mandate.

These changes include increasing coordination between levels of government and encouraging strategic planning.