Prayer in honor of children returning to synagogues

After more than a year where Corona restrictions limited the full-scale opening of synagogues, the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization commemorated the announcement that children would again be welcomed back to pray alongside their parents with a specially drafted prayer of thanks.

The prayer was composed by Rabbi Eyal Vered, a member of the Tzohar board, who said "The return of the children to the synagogue is a moment of great joy".

"A synagogue without children is like a beautiful and glorious place - but without light", Rabbi Vered added, "That is why we're marking this moment as a significant step in our return to full community life.”