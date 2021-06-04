After Arab riots, gov't approves anti-crime plan

The Israeli government recently approved a proposal submitted by Minister of Internal Security Amir Ohana (Likud) to restore and reinforce peace, security, and public order following a wave of Arab riots.

Minister Ohana commented, "I would like to thank the teams from all government ministries who worked on formulating this plan, headed by the director-general of the Ministry of Internal Security Moshe Edri.

"The Israeli public and the Israel National Police have recently been forced to contend with a magnitude of urban violence unheard of in scope or intensity since the establishment of Israel. It was for this reason that Operation Law and Order was conceived. During this operation, more than 2,100 arrests were made, sending a clear message that anyone who should raise a fist, a stone, a knife, a gun, a firebomb, or even a voice to incite violence, will answer to the Israel National Police."

"To manage the inevitable backlog of cases, the police will need a significant infusion of manpower. This is needed in two phases - an initial boost to our rapid response capabilities, and a longer-term allotment of professionals to follow up on cases."

This is an essential step to ensure that the police remain viable in the immediate future and to guarantee that Israel will be able to deal with the unfortunate results of the violent disturbances that occurred last month. It will allow for in-depth and optimal planning to address the changes needed to strengthen the police and improve their long-term capabilities in the face of various security scenarios."