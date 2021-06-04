Yamina, Yesh Atid call for new government to be sworn in immediately

The Yesh Atid and Yamina parties called on Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin (Likud) to immediately convene the Knesset plenum to allow the Israeli legislature to vote in the new government.

The two opposition factions pressed MK Levin Friday to allow for the immediate swearing-in of the national unity government, after Levin conditioned the convening of the Knesset plenum on the release of all coalition agreements for the incoming government.

Yesh Atid and Yamina rejected Levin’s demand, saying that the agreements would be published after they are signed by the new coalition.

“The coalition agreements and guidelines for the new government will be published, of course, in a transparent and clear way to the public after they have been signed,” Yamina said in a statement Friday.

“We call on Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin to announce to the Knesset immediately that MKs Lapid and Bennett are able to form a government, and to convene the plenum immediately to swear in this government. The State of Israel needs a unity government that functions to rescue it from this chaos.”