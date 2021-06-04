Haredi factions invited to join new government

Israel’s incoming prime minister and alternate prime minister have decided to leave the door open to the Knesset’s two haredi factions to join the new government, Yediot Aharanot reported Friday morning.

Naftali Bennett, who is set to serve as prime minister for the first two years of the incoming government’s term, and Yair Lapid, who will serve as alternate prime minister before switching roles with Bennett, have decided that the Shas and United Torah Judaism parties will be invited to join the incoming government, and that no formal joint agreement by full government will be necessary for either Shas’ or UTJ’s inclusion in the coalition.

Under the agreement reached by Bennett and Lapid, the prime minister and alternate prime minister will be empowered to expand the coalition at their own discretion.

“The government, based on the decision of the prime minister and alternate prime minister, will back the addition of other parties to the coalition,” the agreement reads.

Sources in the change bloc said the agreement is intended to enable the haredi factions to join the government at some point in its term, without the approval of other coalition members.

Yamina and Yesh Atid responded to the report, saying: “We won’t discuss details of the coalition agreements before they are put on the Knesset agenda.”