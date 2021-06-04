White House: US policy toward Israel will not change

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked on Thursday whether the US policy towards Israel would change if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were to be replaced.

Psaki said in response that Israel will remain an important strategic partner for the United States.

"Israel will remain an important strategic partner, one where you have an abiding security relationship, and that will continue," she told reporters, according to Reuters.

Psaki added that the political formation of Israel's new government was up to the parties involved.

The remarks come a day after Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid informed President Reuven Rivlin that he has been able to form a government.

Lapid spoke to the president on the phone and informed him that the government will comprise Yesh Atid, Blue and White, Yamina, Labor, Yisrael Beytenu, New Hope, Meretz and Ra’am.

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett will be Prime Minister and Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid will be Alternate Prime Minister. After approximately two years there will be a changeover, after which Lapid will become Prime Minister and Bennett will become Alternate Prime Minister.