Report: Facebook to end policy that shields politicians from moderation

Facebook plans to end its controversial policy that mostly shields politicians from the content moderation rules that apply to other users, The Verge reported on Thursday.

The social media company is set to announce the change as soon as Friday, the report said.

It comes after the Facebook Oversight Board — an independent group which reviews Facebook’s thorniest content rulings — affirmed the decision to suspend former US President Donald Trump but critiqued the special treatment it gives politicians, stating that the “same rules should apply to all users.”

The board had given Facebook until June 5 to respond to its policy recommendations.

According to The Verge, Facebook also plans to shed light on the secretive system of strikes it gives accounts for breaking its content rules, according to two people familiar with the changes. That will include letting users know when they’ve received a strike for violating its rules that could lead to suspension.

Facebook is also set to begin disclosing when it uses a special newsworthiness exemption to keep up content from politicians and others that would otherwise violate its rules.

A spokesperson for Facebook would not comment on the report.

Facebook had historically taken a hands-off approach to what elected officials say on its service. The company was criticized in the past for its handling of former President Donald Trump’s posts. Its refusal to take action on posts in which Trump appeared to call for violence against protestors sparked outrage among progressives and helped inspire civil rights groups to organize an advertising boycott against it.

Trump's supporters, on the other hand, frequently complained that Facebook and other social media companies like Twitter and YouTube harbor a liberal bias and unfairly censor conservatives.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last year that the social media network will label but leave up posts deemed “newsworthy” that violate company policies.