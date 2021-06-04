How does one invest for growth?

Financial planners frequently meet with folks who want to invest for growth. After all, who doesn’t want to see their portfolio grow? But, growth also means capital gains tax. Are there any investments that encourage portfolio growth but have limited tax liability?

On today’s show, Doug answers a listener question about investing for growth. “Jeff” asks if there are investments that encourage portfolio growth, but have little tax liability. While an investment advisor, and not a tax advisor, Doug answers several aspects of the question:

Are there conservative investments that offer reasonable growth? What are the common mistakes people make when investing for growth? What is the best way to minimize tax on your investment?



One way to invest for growth is through a SMA – a Separately Managed Account.