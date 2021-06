Just when a well organized, highly motivated nation of Israel, in wondrous synch with HaShem, seems poised to enter the land of Canaan, every possible thing goes wrong. Spirits bottom out. Courage

evaporates.

Faith in HaShem and His promise vanishes, as if He hadn't just led them from Egypt, split the Sea of Reeds, stood them at Mount Sinai and blessed them with Torah. What happened?